Stock Market Crash Is Coming

The trick with stocks is to remember there are no tricks. Stocks are ownership in businesses. Many are being hammered by the impact of COVID-19; some won’t survive. But the best businesses will come through this and return to growth as the world moves past this crisis. The hard part is riding out the downturns so you can profit from the return to normal.

Stocks are incredible long-term sources of wealth creation. This is true even if you buy at what seems like the worst possible time.

But even for people who bought at the peak of the prior crash, stocks have delivered wonderful gains. Even from the pre-Great Recession peak to the bottom of the coronavirus crash this year, stocks outperformed bonds.

Stocks have a long history of outperforming the “safety” of bonds over long periods of time, even from the “worst” time to buy before the prior crash, to the “worst” time to sell at the most-recent market bottom.

The first action to take with your long-term investments is no action. The odds are much greater that you’ll profit if you leave your stocks alone and let the power of owning great companies for many years pay off.

Selling on the idea that you’re “getting out” before the next crash has sure proved a mistake for a lot of investors this year. History makes it clear: Time in the market works; timing the market doesn’t.

Actions you can take to be ready for the next crash

So what can you do to be ready for the next crash? Make sure you have cash ready for three important — but separate — things:

– Unexpected expenses

– Expected expenses

– Investing to profit from the next crash

Create an emergency fund

Recessions, job losses, illnesses, natural disasters, and a litany of other things can happen unexpectedly. In addition to having appropriate kinds of and amounts of insurance, you should aim to have cash savings that can cover six or more months of basic living expenses.

Your need for this money may occur with or without a market crash; having an emergency fund means you won’t be forced to sell stocks to cover unexpected expenses at exactly the time you should be buying.

Protect the assets you’ll need soon

While your emergency savings is preparing for unexpected near-term needs, you should also prepare your portfolio for those expected needs coming up soon.

For this reason, it’s a smart idea to start shifting a portion of your investments away from stocks and into high-quality bonds and cash several years before retirement, sending a kid off to college, or whatever you’ve been investing for. The goal is having a few years’ expenses in these low-volatility assets before you need them.

Sure, bonds and cash don’t yield anything close to what you can get from dividend stocks, and you’ll miss out on the upside prospects of stocks. But at this point in your financial journey, your goal should be to limit the downside of unexpected losses for money you’ll be counting on in the next several years.

Setting aside cash to invest in the next crash

We’ve already addressed the risk of moving too much of your portfolio to cash. Can you imagine having moved heavily into cash in late March (maybe you can) only to watch stocks come roaring back? If that’s you, it is probably going to be really hard to go back into stocks at this point. But history makes it clear that it’s a big mistake to play the short-term guessing game only to miss out on the long-term winning strategy of buying and holding.An investment

So with that said, one useful strategy is to keep a small portion of your portfolio — say, about 5% — that would normally be invested in stocks, and hold it in cash to invest when the market does drop quickly.

An investment expert shares his plan which he uses with the cash in his portfolio:

– When stocks fall 10% from a recent high, he invest half the cash in his portfolio.

– When stocks fall 20% from a recent high, he invests half the remaining cash.

– When stocks fall 30%,he invests the remaining cash.

Why those levels? In short, because he sees 10% declines about once every year or two and 20% declines about once every five to seven years; a 30% decline has happened only six times in the past 70 years. Holding cash for bigger drops is a losing move since the market has always recovered far more than it lost before falling 30% or more again. Sure, it’s possible we could see another 30% drop in the next year or less; it’s that history says it’s not a probability worth betting the farm on.

A winning strategy for today and tomorrow

The plan above can help you avoid the following wealth-destroying actions:

– Committing the unforced error of selling stocks just because the market is crashing, only to miss out on the recovery by sitting in cash.

– Committing the forced error of having to sell in a crash because you need money now.

– Keeping too much cash on the sidelines for the next crash and hurting your long-term returns.

If you’re sitting on a ton of cash, counting on another big crash happening soon, look to history as a guide. Stocks could fall again soon, or it could be years — and a lot of gains — before the next big drop. On the other side of the coin, if you’re too exposed to stocks with assets you’ll need to cash out in the next few years to pay for some financial need, it may be time to sell some of your holdings and get your asset allocation in order.

Either way, if you don’t have a firm plan in place that covers your short-term and long-term goals and needs, it’s time to put one in place and start acting on it. You’ll be in much better shape when the next market crash does happen, whether it’s this year or many years from now.

