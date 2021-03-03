28th Annual Football Championship kickstarts in Jammu

The 28th Annual Football Championship organised by J&K Football Association kick-started on Wednesday at Govt Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College ground in Jammu.

In the inaugural match, DFA Udhampur defeated DFA Doda by seven goals to zero. The second match was won by DFA Samba which defeated DFA Kishtwar by four goals to one. The 3rd match, played between Param Sports Jammu and DFA Ramban, ended in 1-1 draw. The match was decided by tie-breaker in which Param Sports defeated DFA Ramban by 8-7 goals.

According to a statement, the championship was inaugurated by JKFA President Z A Thakur.

At Jammu, 22 teams will lock horns with each other and two teams who qualify will clash with the teams from Srinagar, Sopore and Anantnag.

JKFA said Kashmir chapter of the championship will start from 2nd week of March in all three venues viz Srinagar, Sopore and Anantnag.