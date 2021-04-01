Annual Football Championship | J&K Bank XI, RK FC qualify for final round of Kashmir Edition

Two semifinal matches of Kashmir Edition of the 28th Annual Football Championship were played on Thursday at TRC Turf Ground here.

The first semifinal match was played between J&K Bank XI and Lonestar KFC. It was a high voltage match with both teams playing aggressively to take the lead in the initial stage of the match. They made certain brilliant moves but could not penetrate a solid defence lineup. Both teams exhibited perfect ball control, man to man marking and superb head work.

Towards the end of the 1st half, Lonestar KFC tried to dominate but their efforts failed to take the lead. The 1st half ended goalless. In the 55th minute, Danish of J&K Bank XI converted a goal through a fantastic header. Lonestar XI players tried hard to equalise but could not find the net. They missed at least two good chances to score. Thus J&K Bank XI defeated Lonestar KFC by a solitary goal and qualified for the final round of the championship.

The second match was played between Real Kashmir FC (R) and JK SPDC XI. Both teams started with aggressive note and JKSPDC boys scored a marvellous goal through Yasir in the 15th minute of the game. RK FC boys consolidated their position and made two counter attacks. They scored two goals through Ateeb Ahmad in the 30th and 36th minute of the 1st half. At half time, RK FC was leading by two goals to one.

In the 2nd half, RKFC made a collective move and scored another class goal through Ateeb. This way Ateeb scored a hat-trick for RK FC that defeated JKSPDC by three goals to one and qualified for the final round of the Kashmir Division.

On Saturday, April 3, the 1st semifinal will be played between J&K BANK XI and Hero’s Football Club in Jammu at 2 pm sharp. The 2nd semifinal will be played on the same day between RK FC and J&K Police XI at TRC Turf, Srinagar, at 4 pm.