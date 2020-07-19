Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 19, 2020, 11:31 PM

BCCI Cricket Operations chief Saba Karim asked 'to resign"

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 19, 2020, 11:31 PM

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim has been asked to resign from the post of BCCI General Manager – Cricket Operations.

The 52-year-old Karim, who played one Test and 34 ODIs for India, was appointed by the BCCI in December 2017. The Board has not issued a formal statement on the matter but it is learnt that it was not satisfied with Karim’s planning for domestic cricket.

“Yes, he has been asked to resign. One of the reasons for that is that he was not able to prepare any tangible action plan for domestic cricket (in the wake of  COVID-19 pandemic),” a BCCI source told PTI. Domestic cricket is unlikely to start before December with the COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the country.

