Cyclist begins Kashmir to Kanyakumari challenge

In an attempt to break the Guinness World book of records Om Mahajan from Nasik Maharashtra today started his cycling journey from Srinagar to Kanyakumari.

Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club president flagged off Mahajan at Clock Tower, Lal Chowk early Friday morning at 6.21 am.

Mahajan is attempting to break the Guinness World book of records for completing the distance in minimum possible time which is right now held by Lt. Col Bharat Pannu who paddled the same distance of 3604 kms from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days, 9 hours and 48 minutes.

Om Mahajan’s schedule is to paddle for around 22 hours daily and cover 450 kilometers distance in an effort to break the record by covering the distance within 8 days.