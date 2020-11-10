Downtown Heroes FC beats Solina FC 2-1

Downtown Heroes FC started its campaign with a comfortable win over Solina FC in the ongoing Doon International football tournament 2020 at Doon International School ground here on Tuesday.

The match turned out as keenly fought affair with both teams fighting hard to score a goal. As the match progressed Downtown Heroes dominated the opponent and easily breached Solina defense many a time. In the end Downtown Heroes FC won by 2-1 goals to proceed into the quarter final of the event. Downtown missed number of easy chances otherwise margin of the win would have been higher.

24 teams are participating in the event organised by Doon International School.