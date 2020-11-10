Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 11:54 PM

Downtown Heroes FC beats Solina FC 2-1

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 11:54 PM

Downtown Heroes FC started its campaign with a comfortable win over Solina FC in the ongoing Doon International football tournament 2020 at Doon International School ground here on Tuesday.

The match turned out as keenly fought affair with both teams fighting hard to score a goal. As the match progressed Downtown Heroes dominated the opponent and easily breached  Solina defense many a time. In the end Downtown Heroes FC won by 2-1 goals to proceed into the quarter final of the event. Downtown missed number of easy chances otherwise margin of the win would have been higher.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Finance Deptt asks Admin Secys to procure goods through GeM

Representational Pic

Policeman arrested accepting Rs 10,000 bribe: ACB

75 cft illicit timber seized in Kangan

Anti-militancy operations to continue for peaceful DDC polls: GOC Kilo Force

24 teams are participating in the event organised by Doon International School.

Related News