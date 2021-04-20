J&K Sports Council issues list of coaches, mentors eligible for Khelo India centres

J&K Sports Council has issued a list of 52 eligible players and mentors for the Khelo India centres which are going to be set up in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The council had invited applications from past champion players in various sports disciplines for running the district level Khelo India centres which would be run by former champion players under the Sports Authority of India scheme. As per the J&K Sports Council notification issued on Monday, the applications were reviewed and among them 52 were found eligible and are being called for the in-person interview.

The interview of the candidates would be held at Sports House MA Stadium, Jammu on April 26 and 27. The eligible candidates have been asked to bring along the original sports merit certificates. Khelo India centres are being set up in sports disciplines of Badminton, Boxing, Basketball, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Korfball, Karate, Pencak Silat, Rugby, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Thang-Ta, Wrestling and Wushu in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.