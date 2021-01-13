840 tons of garbage lifted from city areas in last 3 days: SMC

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Gazanfar Ali Wednesday said that 840 tons of garbage was lifted in past three days from various areas of the summer capital

Addressing a press conference, the Commissioner said that “recent heavy snowfall was a challenge for authorities and SMC did excellent job despite all odds.”

“With the heavy snowfall, sanitation and garbage collection operations were hit. While SMC officials and field staff were busy in removing snow from the municipal areas, we had a backlog of garbage,” he said.

He said 840 tons of garbage was collected and transported to designated dumping yard in past three days after pressing men and machinery into service.

He added that nocturnal operations were initiated to ensure quick lifting of garbage and snow from the left-out areas.

In response to various queries raised by media persons, the Commissioner that within Srinagar snow on main and link roads including highways are to be cleared by MED and R&B departments.

He said that though only 75000 lanes and bylanes are to be cleared by SMC in terms of snow clearance but on ground SMC is clearing around 15000 lanes and bylanes.

“Some people complained that presence of snow mounds at roadsides caused traffic jams. That in my opinion is not true. With the improvement in weather, people thronged city markets, offices and other places,” he said.

“The commuters from other districts visited Srinagar. This was the reason for traffic jam. Now, traffic is moving smoothly,” he added.