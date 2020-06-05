Aash distributes PPE kits among SMC workers

A non-government organization, Aash Friday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits among wokers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The Corporation’s Safaikaramcharies working in Humhama, Rawalpora and Wanbal area here were provided the kits. While handing over the kits to the workers, Qurat ul-Ain Masoodi, head of the NGO lauded their efforts to combat the COVID19 pandemic.

She said the NGO also distributed PPE kits among medicos at SMHS, JLNM Rainawari and some hospitals in Kupwara and Budgam districts and Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Masoodi said Aash has also distributed 5,000 masks, 1,500 sanitisers in different hospitals in Srinagar and some other districts. She said earlier the PPE kits were also distributed among photo and video journalists.

According to Masoodi, Aash has also provided financial assistance to at least 20 stranded students and extended medical assistance to at least 25 persons.

With the tagline, “Hope of Kashmir”, Aash started its work in Kashmir in 2011. Masoodi said during initial years the NGO worked to secure the rights of orphans and highlight the suffering faced by them.

The NGO also works for women empowerment .

She said the NGO has also started an initiative of holding mass marriages in 2018 with an aim of helping unmarried girls by providing them with financial assistance through mass marriages.

“Till now, Aash has successfully arranged two sessions of mass marriages where at least 100 couples tied knots,” she said.

She said Aash was going to organise another phase of the mass marriages by end of June.