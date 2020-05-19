Cyber police intensify efforts to curb online crimes

Cyber Police here has intensified efforts to curb the online crimes in Kashmir, an official said.

The development comes after the police received several complaints through various channels that some people were using fake identities on social media to attack women.

Taking note of these complaints, Superintendent of Cyber Police Tahir Ashraf geared up his team and increased monitoring.

In some cases, men were morphing images and threatening women, said the official. “These are among some cases where many women don’t want to make official complaints, fearing stigma,” he said.

The SP Tahir Ashraf encouraged cyber crime victims to come forward and assured their identities would remain confidential.

He said amid COVID19 pandemic, people do not need to visit police station but can file online complaints.

The SP said the police were taking note of complaints where persons have assumed fake identities with malicious intention to cheat people.

He said the crime also includes matters related to set up fake Facebook accounts, fake social media profiles or unauthorized access to account of another person by faking identity, with an intention to cheat.

The SP said it was always advisable to approach Cyber Police without any delay in case of being victim of cyber fraud.

For immediate and emergency cases where a person has been duped by scammer, he/she can send message to Cyber Police on WattsApp number 9596770555, the SP said.

Assuring all kind of help to victims, he said the Cyber Crime Police Station of J&K Police have recovered lakhs of rupees from hackers who had targeted several people while posing as bank officials and owners of online business centers.

“We have enhanced ability and capacity at Cyber Police Station to fight these offences more effectively and accurately,” he said.