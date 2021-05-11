Srinagar, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 12:01 AM

District admin Srinagar withdraws order allowing partial reopening of groceries

‘Movement of government officials to be regulated through passes’
Police enforcing Corona lockdown at Regal Chowk on Tuesday [Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK]
Police enforcing Corona lockdown at Regal Chowk on Tuesday [Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK]

District administration Srinagar on Tuesday withdrew its order on partially exempting selected essential activities from the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

On Monday, the district administration had exempted essential permissible activities in the district including bakery and mutton shops from the prevailing lockdown restrictions from 8:00 am to 12 pm ahead of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, in an order issued this afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said the provision had been withdrawn till further orders.

The order further reads that the movement of government officials shall be regulated through passes issued by the district administration.

The heads of the departments have been asked to regulate attendance of staff at 50 % strength as per guidelines issued by the government.

The order further reads that a complete corona curfew in the entire Srinagar district will remain in force from 7 am May 10 to 7 am May 17.

