'Expedite restoration of basic civic amenities in Srinagar'

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday expressed dismay over what he termed as “administrative inertia” that has beset Srinagar and other areas following snowfall.

Expressing dismay over the failure of the administration to preempt the situation on account of the advisories of the weatherman, Sagar said the “administration was again caught napping.” “Sagar made an extensive tour around the city areas and interacted with people who expressed helplessness in view of the administration’s ineptness in dealing with the exigencies on ground,” Sagar said in a statement.

Later while interacting with the media at Nawa-e-Subah he said the continuous inundation of low-lying areas and the sight of snowed arterials and alleys reveal the failure of the administration. ‘The summer capital is reeling under darkness, and the situation of water supply wasn’t any satisfactory with many areas in the old city going without water for 12 hours a day,” he said.

He asked the administration to expedite the process of restoration of basic civic amenities to people.