JKAP criticizes administration for water shortage in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Monday hit out at Jal Shakti department for the growing water shortage in Srinagar amid the coronavirus outbreak and the holy month of Ramadhan.

In a statement, the party leader Irfan Naqeeb said a large number of areas in downtown were reeling under acute water crisis for the last one month.

“Residents of Bah-e-Ali Mardan Khan, Lal Bazar including sub areas like Botakadal, Botshah Mohalla, Mughal Mohalla, Genz Bagh, Umar Colony, Bagwanpora, Amda Kadal, Zonimar, Nowshehra and its adjacent areas are facing acute water scarcity that too amid the COVID outbreak and in the holy month of Ramadhan,” the JKAP leader said, demanding immediate intervention of the authorities to restore water supply to these areas.

He said inhabitants of the downtown were aggravated due to the acute shortage of drinking water and taps in almost all localities in the old city were running dry.

“Women in particular are finding it difficult to run their kitchen in wake of the water shortage. The cleanliness guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID19 are being observed in breach due to water shortage. Thus the administration will be responsible for any kind of eventuality,” the JKAP leader said.

He said over two lakh households in Srinagar were suffering for want of potable water and the authorities were acting as mute spectator.

“The department is reportedly yet to address the breach in Malshahi Bagh feeding canal caused in December last year, which has resulted into the acute water crisis in Srinagar,” Naqeeb said.

He said despite sanctioned Rs two crore for repairs of the canal, the contractor firm and labourers have abandoned the work in the wake of coronavirus outbreak which has put a question mark on the claims being made on functioning of the essential services department in J&K.

“Four months have passed since the breach in the canal, the authorities seem least bothered about the repair work which could have eventually mitigated sufferings of people in the city,” he said.

“I appeal the divisional commissioner Kashmir and chief engineer PHE to address this grave issue and order immediate restoration work on the feeding canal to various schemes including Rangil (WSS), Alesteng (WSS), Hadoora, Shuhama and Bakoora, so that people of Srinagar are supplied uninterrupted potable water in these pressing times,” Naqeeb said.

He demanded till Malshahi Bagh-Ganderbal feeding canal to various water supply projects in Srinagar was restored, the Jal Shakti department should press adequate number of water tankers into service for the areas suffering for want of potable water in the city especially entire downtown.