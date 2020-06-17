LG hails KU performance in NIRF ranking

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday congratulated the authorities and students at University of Kashmir (KU) for its performance in NIRF ranking in the country.

The KU in the recently announced ranking by Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has jumped to 48th rank while improving last year’s ranking of 52, among the top 100 Universities across India.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the University, the Lt Governor who is also Chancellor of the KU, called for making sustained efforts to improve quality and accessibility in the higher education.

The LG complimented Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad for achieving the feat and hoped that the achievement will rekindle the spirit to strive for higher goals in future and gain prominence at national and international levels.