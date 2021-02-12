Maiden 'Mahila Jan Sunwai' held in Srinagar

To listen to complaints of domestic violence, a first ever Mahila Jan Sunwai Programme was held at Banquet Hall here today.

The proceedings of the Jan Sunwai programme were conducted under the chairmanship of Chairperson National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma. Counselor, NCW was also present on the occasion.

The programme was organized by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the State Resource Centre for Women, Department of Social Welfare J&K.

During the Sunwai, as many as 85 cases pertaining to different complaints filed by women of different parts of Kashmir division were heard by the Chairperson NCW. On the occasion, 12 accused were presented in person before the Chairperson during Jansunwai on the spot to mitigate the cases, while rest of cases were taken up with the concerned authorities for their time bound disposal.

The Chairperson NCW directed the authorities to submit an action taken report with regard to all complaints to the Commission within the stipulated time.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson NCW, Rekha Sharma appealed to women to come forward and register complaints before NCW for their effective and timely disposal of complaints. She said both traditional and social media has to play a major role in promoting awareness on equal and indivisible human rights, besides contributing a bit to prevent and combat violence against women.

Stressing on the effective and efficient functioning of ‘One Stop Centres’ for women in the J&K, she said the Police department has a pivotal role in providing special help to women on time, especially victims of violence.

Specialist Gender, State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW), Sameena Mir, SP East, Sheema Qasba, District Programme Officer for Srinagar, Shopian and Ganderbal, Bilques, District Social Welfare Officer, Budgam, Dr. Syed Farhana Asgar and other senior officials from Social Welfare Department were also present during the Jan Sunwai programme.