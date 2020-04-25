Malshahi Bagh Canal Breach | Water shortage continues in Sgr, G'bl areas as authorities delay repair work

People in several areas of Srinagar and Ganderbal districts continue to face water shortage as authorities have failed to fix a breach in a canal for the past five that was developed in the first week of December last year.

Malshai Bagh canal supplies water to different water treatment plants including Rangil, Shuhama and Alasteng.

Due to the breach, people in various areas of northern Srinagar including Zakura, Soura, Gulab Bagh, Lal Bazar, Batpora, Habak, Hazratbal have been adversely affected.

“Our taps are running dry. We are facing water shortage for the past several months. The authorities should understand that these are not normal times and we can’t afford to purchase bottled water on daily basis,” said Hashim Khan, a resident of Habak.

Water canals in the Ganderbal have suffered such breaches in 2018 as well. With water shortage growing, people from affected areas have now started consuming water from bore wells.

“It is the last option for us now,” said a resident from Zakura.

He said though they receive water supply for few hours, the flow is inadequate to meet the demand. “People having motors fill their tanks and many like us continue to suffer and are forced to consume the water from bore well,” said the resident.

Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal said owing to the lockdown, the repair work has taken a hit. “It will take around one month to complete the restoration work,” he said.

He said the material for carrying out the restoration works has to be ferried from outside. “There is problem with traffic movement as well. We are trying our best to restore the supply but factories that provide us with raw material are closed due to the pandemic,” the DC said.