NC shocked over burglary at Rahbab Sahib (RA) shrine

National Conference on Wednesday expressed shock over the incident of burglary at the shrine of Rahbab Sahab (RA).

In a joint statement, the party General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior leader Mubarak Gull condemned the act and demanded a thorough time-bound inquiry into the incident.

“It’s a shocking incident. We condemn the incident in unequivocal terms and demand a thorough and time-bound probe,” they said.

The duo said the culprits should be nabbed and given exemplary punishment. “It is alarming to see an exponential rise in the theft related incidents in Kashmir. Miscreants have no religion and as far as this incident is concerned, it seems to be a handiwork of delinquents and mischievous elements,” they said.

They said burglars earlier decamped with cash after breaking the chest at the revered shrine of Dastageer Sahib (RA) in Khanyar.

“The police are clueless on the previous incidents. We have from time to time asked the administration to upgrade the security grid of the shrines like Hazratbal, Khanqa-e-Moala, Datagir Sahib, Maqdoom Sahib and other shrines in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir. These places are the epicenter of people’s faith and incidents like these hurt the sentiments of numerous followers and devotees,” they said.