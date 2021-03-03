Rs 2.08 Cr released for dev works in Srinagar Panchayats

District Administration, Srinagar organised weekly Block Divas at Harwan, Panzinara, Srinagar and Balhama blocks. Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj organised the programme which was attended by all the departments.

Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary held public interaction at Harwan and Qamarwari blocks where several issues were discussed and resolved. Departments extended benefits of various schemes , addressed issues raised and also help awareness sessions.

Meanwhile, Rs. 2.08 Cr were released by the district administration today to executing agencies, departments for execution of various rural infrastructure works which included 150 lakh to RDD for 43 works, 43 lakh to power department for 6 sub-stations, 15 Lakh to Education and PHE for 3 works. All the works were earlier selected by concerned Panchayats and estimates prepared by departments.

DC Srinagar taking note of demands raised by Chairperson, Block Development Council, DDC Member and Panchayat heads sanctioned funds on account of snow clearance efforts of Panchayats , funds for hiring technical manpower at PHC as well as sports equipment. He also appealed the Panchayats to propose setting up of Libraries at ward level after completion of ongoing initiative of one library in each panchayat , achieving universal enrolment Inder SEHAT scheme providing insurance cover for treatment cost upto Rs 5 Lakh, enrolment of youth for skill development initiatives. At Panzinara, DC Srinagar took note of issues arising out of jurisdictional issues related to Power, Water supply , Health and ICDS with adjoining districts for which matter was taken up to ensure participation of officers on regular basis. He asked the BDC Chairperson , DDC members and PRIs to actively participate in planning process. BDO Khanmoh Iqra Syeed along with officers from various departments conducted the proceedings at Khanmoh. Assistant Commissioner Development Bilal Mukhtar and District Panchayat Officer Kundanbir Kour organised the programme and conducted proceedings at Harwan and Panzinara meanwhile another programme was organised at Srinagar Hq.

Jt Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone, SDM Harvinder Singh, senior officers from line departments and projects were also present.