To hold workshop on anti-plagiarism

Department of Bioresources, University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with Antiplagiarism Software giant Turnitin, USA is organising a virtual workshop on ‘Plagiarism – An Opportunity to Learn, Teach & Excel’ on June 24.

A statement said the program was part of the online workshop series started by the department for the professional development of the practicing faculty and research scholars of the Colleges, research institutions and Universities of the region and to maintain highest research standards and ethics.

“This workshop will include a series of lectures and a practice session regarding the use of anti-plagiarism software Turnitin studio and Graescope,” said Organising Secretary of the workshop, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir.

The workshop will start with the welcome address by the Organizing Secretary, followed by speeches by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Akbar Masood and Dean Research, Prof Shakeel Romshoo.

The workshop will formally be inaugurated by Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor KU.

Manzoor said the workshop will cover presentations on various aspects of academic and research integrity and shall include a virtual demonstration of how world-leading similarity detection applications like Turnitin Similarity and Turnitin Feedback Studio can be leveraged to build a culture of academic and research integrity at leading Universities.

He said the organisers will be using Zoom as online media for this workshop and to receive a personal link to join the virtual workshop the participants have been requested to register for the workshop by clicking on the link provided below: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1o67HkOXLnN74-nkfQBVfQ5_KVoNxSNRLRBZj2GDqy9s/.