Tata Motors launches 'Keys to Safety' package

Tata Motors a leading auto brand, along with its dealer partners in Srinagar- AM Motors and Fairdeal Motors and Workshopis have invited customers to claim their ‘Keys to Safety’.

In a statement, company spokesperson said Keys to Safety is a holistic package of offers on its entire fleet of passenger vehicles including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier. “With multiple options for easy financing, affordable EMIs, long tenure loans and special offers for frontline warriors across healthcare, public and essential services, this package is designed to make personal mobility accessible and affordable for all in times of social distancing. Customers can now drive home their preferred variant of the 4-star GNCAP safety rated Tata Tiago with a customised EMI plan starting at just Rs.5,000 for 6-months,” the statement said.

“This EMI amount is applicable on a loan amount of up to Rs. 5 Lakh and gradually increases over a maximum tenure of 5 years. As an additional benefit, customers can choose from three value adding options while paying their final EMI. (i) They can pay their last year’s installment as a bullet EMI in full (approximately Rs.90,000 on the loan of Rs.5 Lakhs) and take full ownership of the vehicle (ii) Return the vehicle to the financing partner Tata Motors Finance, in case of any financial difficulty, or (iii) choose to refinance this final EMI,” it added.