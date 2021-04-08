Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 1:18 AM

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's mother

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 1:18 AM
File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti
The Enforcement Directorate has served notice to the mother of People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti for her appearance.

Sources said the officials of the Enforcement Directorate visited Mehbooba Mufti’s residence and served notice to her mother, Gulshan Nazir, for appearance in the ED office in Srinagar on April 15.

A PDP leader confirmed that ED has served notice to PDP president’s mother. The ED had summoned Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in an alleged money laundering case on March 15.

