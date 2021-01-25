Today's Paper, World
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:37 AM

Global cases surpass 99 million

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 99 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.12 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 99,152,014 and 2,128,721.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 25,123,857 and 419,204, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,654,533, while the country’s death toll soared to 1,53,339.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,844,577), Russia (3,679,247), the UK (3,657,857), France (3,112,055), Spain (2,499,560), Italy (2,466,813), Turkey (2,429,605), Germany (2,147,814), Colombia (2,015,485), Argentina (1,867,223), Mexico (1,752,347), Poland (1,475,445), South Africa (1,412,986), Iran (1,372,977), Ukraine (1,231,965) and Peru (1,082,907), the CSSE figures showed.

