Today's Paper, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 1:34 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 122.2 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 1:34 AM

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 122.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 122,248,381 and 2,700,817, respectively.

Trending News

3-day skill workshop concludes at Pulwama

File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Going forward, GoAir will operate a scheduled flight from Srinagar that will depart at 8:30 pm every day, a release said on Saturday. [Special Arrangement]

GoAir launches night flight services from Srinagar to Delhi

On Saturday, DGP Dilbag Singh hinted that Shakir might have been killed by the abductors and the whereabouts of his body were not yet known. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Missing TA soldier Shakir Manzoor's fate not fully known yet: DGP

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,728,104 and 541,096, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,871,390 cases and 290,314 fatalities.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,871,390), Russia (4,388,268), the UK (4,299,200), France (4,242,145), Italy (3,332,418), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,971,633), Germany (2,645,199), Colombia (2,324,426), Argentina (2,234,913), Mexico (2,187,910), Poland (2,010,244), Iran (1,786,265), Ukraine (1,569,596), South Africa (1,535,423), Indonesia (1,450,132), Czech Republic (1,449,696), Peru (1,443,521) and the Netherlands (1,203,622), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

3-day skill workshop concludes at Pulwama

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Over 40000 new cases recorded in India

File Photo

PM Modi greets people on Nauroz

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,370), the UK (126,263), Italy (104,241), Russia (92,704), France (91,833), Germany (74,466), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,771), Iran (61,649), Argentina (54,476) and South Africa (52,035).

Related News