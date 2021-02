An eight-year girl has been allegedly raped by a teenage boy and in Kotan village of Mendhar.

Officials said that a woman from Koran village of Mendhar lodged a complaint in Mendhar police station alleging that her minor daughter aged between eight to nine years has allegedly been raped by a local teenage boy.

After the complaint, officials said, a case in FIR 27/2021 under relevant sections of law including POCSO Act has been registered in Mendhar police station.