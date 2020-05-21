LG Mathur for digital transformation in Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur chaired meetings of various departments to review the annual action plan for the fiscal year 2020-21 at Raj Niwas today.

He exhorted the Finance Department to make all the treasuries and financial system online and prepare a plan for funds utilization under Special Development Package and also take the matter to make it non-lapsable with Centre.

The Lt Governor directed the Department to purchase GFRs and other finance related books and distribute among the departments of UT Ladakh.

He exhorted to strengthen the ongoing digital classes and to further improve online teaching system.

He stressed on providing proper facilities to students including upgraded library and laboratories and to ensure 100% enrolment by involving the elected bodies. The Social Welfare Department was directed to prepare a computerized birth certification record and to inform people about all the centrally sponsored schemes and scholarship programmes. ICDS and ICPS schemes were also discussed.

He asked the Wild Life Department to issue standing orders for the compensation in case of man-animal conflict keeping in view the recent incidents of domestic animals killed by wild animals in Changthang, Drass regions etc. He directed to make the Pollution Control Board properly functional and conceptualize plans to tackle plastic and other waste issues in Ladakh.

The LG asked the Labour Department to create labour facilitation centre, build labour Sarai and to ensure systematic management of labourers in Leh town.