Health, Latest News, World
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 12:53 PM

Global COVID-19 tally tops 138 mn; death toll nears 3 mn

India follows in the second place with 13,873,825 cases.
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 12:53 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 138 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.97 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 138,021,474 and 2,971,130, respectively.

Trending News
Representation Photo

India, Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai to calm down tension on Kashmir: Reuters

Representational Photo

CRPF trooper falls from two-storey building in south Kashmir's Shopian, dies

File Photo

MeT predicts erratic weather in J&K till weekend

Representational Photo

2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,420,888 and 564,396, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India follows in the second place with 13,873,825 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed Coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,673,507), France (5,210,772), Russia (4,613,646), the UK (4,393,330), Turkey (4,025,557), Italy (3,809,193), Spain (3,387,022), Germany (3,067,697), Poland (2,621,116), Colombia (2,604,157), Argentina (2,585,801), Mexico (2,291,246) and Iran (2,143,794), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representation Photo

India, Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai to calm down tension on Kashmir: Reuters

Representational Photo

CRPF trooper falls from two-storey building in south Kashmir's Shopian, dies

In less than 100 days after taking over as the president of the US on January 20, Biden announced to begin to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 11. Screengrab: @POTUS/Twitter

India, Pakistan among nations with stake in stable future of Afghanistan: US President

File Photo

MeT predicts erratic weather in J&K till weekend

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 361,884 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (210,812), India (172,085), the UK (127,407), Italy (115,557), Russia (102,275), France (99,936), Germany (79,234), Spain (76,756), Colombia (66,819), Iran (65,359), Poland (59,930), Argentina (58,542), Peru (55,812) and South Africa (53,498).

Tagged in , , ,
Related News