Straight Talk | Digital lending guidelines

Now, in response to the committee report, the RBI on August 10 issued strict digital lending guidelines to regulate the digital lending platforms in the country.

What is the intention behind the RBI digital lending guidelines?

These guidelines have been issued to curb the menace of fake digital lending platforms where the end user incurs the loss. The guidelines have been designed to protect the interest of the borrowers and to ensure that the money cycle is taking place through legitimate apps with proper KYC structure and audit mechanism. This will not only ensure that the digital lending platform is functioning in compliance with applicable laws and is not indulging in malpractices but will also help the borrowers make informed choices regarding borrowings.