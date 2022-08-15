LG Manoj Sinha inspects the guard of honour during the Independence Day celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.
Photos

In Pictures: LG Manoj Sinha Hoists National Flag on Independence Day in Srinagar

Addressing the function, the L-G said that the days of fear, corruption and terrorism were over in J&K. "Nobody will display a Pakistani flag in Kashmir now. Everybody will display the national flag for which the people of J&K have special pride and love," he said, as per IANS news agency.
GK Photo Desk
Published on
LG Manoj Sinha waves at the crowd during the Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.
LG Manoj Sinha during the Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.
LG Manoj Sinha hoists the national flag during the Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.
LG Manoj Sinha takes salute at the march past during the Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.
LG Manoj Sinha takes salute at the march past during the Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.
J&K Police personnel accord guard of honour to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket Stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.
LG Manoj Sinha
Independence Day

