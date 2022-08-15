In Pictures: LG Manoj Sinha Hoists National Flag on Independence Day in Srinagar
Addressing the function, the L-G said that the days of fear, corruption and terrorism were over in J&K. "Nobody will display a Pakistani flag in Kashmir now. Everybody will display the national flag for which the people of J&K have special pride and love," he said, as per IANS news agency.
LG Manoj Sinha waves at the crowd during the Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
LG Manoj Sinha during the Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
LG Manoj Sinha hoists the national flag during the Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
LG Manoj Sinha takes salute at the march past during the Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
LG Manoj Sinha takes salute at the march past during the Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
J&K Police personnel accord guard of honour to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket Stadium, Srinagar on 15th August 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir