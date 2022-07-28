14 more trapped in flash flood in Poonch rescued

Poonch July 28: Authorities on Thursday rescued at least 14 people, who were trapped in flash flood in Kanyan rivulet triggered by heavy rainfall in Poonch district.
SP Headquarters Poonch Nawaz Chaudhary while confirming the development said that the people were rescued by joint team of Army, Police and NDRF.
Earlier, Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and State Disaster Response Force rescued four men who were trapped in a flash flood in Jhulas area in Poonch district.
Officials said that in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, flash flood erupted in the river at Jhulas with four men got trapped in flood water.