8 injured in Mendhar road accident

Mendhar, Apr 2: At least eight people got injured in a road accident that took place at Harmutta village of Harni in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.
The accident, as per police, took place when an Ecco vehicle JK12 7401 on way to Mendhar from Harni fell into the roadside pit after a pedestrian suddenly came in front of the vehicle, and the driver while trying to save him failed to maintain balance over the vehicle.
Police said that eight people got injured in the accident and all were taken to the sub-district hospital Mendhar where they are under treatment.
The injured include Zikra Bi (40) wife of Khalid Hayat resident of Surhoti, Yasmeen Shabnam (20) wife of Imran Ahmed resident of Gursai, Tazeem Akhter (40) wife of Mohammad Rayaz resident of Surhoti, Shahida Kouser (26) wife of Sageer Ahmed resident of Gursai, Sajid Ahmed (15) son of Mohd Khadam resident of Surhoti, Imtiyaz Ahmed (17) son of Mohd Rayaz resident of Surhoti, Umar Hayat (17) son of Khalid Hussain resident of Surhoti and Mohd Rashid (50) son of Atta ul Rehman resident of Bihar.
All the injured have been hospitalized in Mendhar sub-district hospital while police have taken up an investigation of the case after the registration of FIR in Gursai police station.