Cut to 2023, Keri Khawas villagers still trek kms to fetch water

Rajouri: Although the country is celebrating ‘Amrit Kaal’ of its independence, around 150 inhabitants of Keri – a remote hamlet of border district Rajouri still have to trek kilometres daily to fetch water.

Over 70 years down the line since independence, the tap water supply is still a distant dream for them.

Irked over the administrative apathy towards them, now the villagers, mainly the tribal population, have called for “a boycott of all polls to be held in future” as they believe that the “political representatives of the area have failed them all these years.”

“They (political representatives) could not bring a water supply scheme for us. We have been deprived of the necessity of life. We have to traverse long, treacherous distances to fetch water for our all requirements,” they rue.