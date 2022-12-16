Ex-VC BGSBU Masud Choudhary passes away at 78

Srinagar, Dec 16: Retired Additional Director General of J&K Police, prominent social reformer, educationist and founder Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University of Rajouri, Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary passed away at his residence in Gandhi Nagar on Friday early morning. He was 78.
Dr Choudhary was unwell for a long time.
His Nimaz-e-Janaza will be performed at J&K Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust at 4 PM, as per the sources.
He worked for the welfare of Scheduled Tribe and marginalized sections of society by promoting education among them.