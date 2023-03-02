GK IMPACT | 474 households given ration in Poonch’s Sathra area in 3 days

Poonch Mandi: Three days after Greater Kashmir carried news regarding the delay in the distribution of ration in their area of Sathra block in Poonch Mandi, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs expedited the process of distribution.

Some 474 households have been provided with ration from a ration depot where people complained of the slow process for ration distribution.

In its Feb 28 edition, Greater Kashmir carried a news article in which people from the area complained regarding slow pace of distribution of ration from stores terming it a cause of hardship for them.