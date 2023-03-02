GK IMPACT | 474 households given ration in Poonch’s Sathra area in 3 days

Poonch Mandi: Three days after Greater Kashmir carried news regarding the delay in the distribution of ration in their area of Sathra block in Poonch Mandi, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs expedited the process of distribution.
Some 474 households have been provided with ration from a ration depot where people complained of the slow process for ration distribution.
In its Feb 28 edition, Greater Kashmir carried a news article in which people from the area complained regarding slow pace of distribution of ration from stores terming it a cause of hardship for them.
People had called for expediting the process of ration distribution in their area.
After the news the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs has come up with a statement.
In its statement, the department mentioned that a single salesman distributed ration in seven different localities that include Sathra, Jandhrola, Chaktroo, Timbra, Dana and Gali Nag and a total of 1364 families received ration.
Regarding the government sale depot in Sathra where people complained of poor pace of ration distribution, the department informed that 474 ration cards are registered on this depot and it is impossible to distribute ration to such a big number of families in one day.
"Distribution in Sathra center continued for three days on 27, 28 February and 1 March and the ration is distributed to all through biometric authentication on PoS machines," the department stated.