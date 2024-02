Srinagar, Feb 02: Police and security forces have busted a hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in the Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

An official said that a hideout was busted in Sangla Khoni Nahalla area in the jurisdiction of Police Station Surankote.

He said the recovery includes a 51 mortar, three mortar shells: a pistol and three pistol rounds.

They said that the hideout was busted during a search operation launched after a tip-off.