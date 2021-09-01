Poonch woman injured in bear attack

The injured identified as Hanifa Begum, wife of Abdul Kabir of UriporaSaujiyan was present in Gagriyaan village when a wild bear attacked her.

The woman was rescued from the clutches of the beast by the people who heard her cries and rushed to the spot.

“She was taken to Sub District Hospital Mandi for treatment from where she was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu in a critical condition,” the officials said.