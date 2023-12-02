Apni Party leader bereaved

Srinagar, Dec 2 : Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other party leaders have extended condolences to the party’s provincial secretary Nazir Ahmad Dialgami over the passing of his mother.

She passed away after a brief illness at her residence in the Dialgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a press release said.

In his condolence message, Bukhari said, “My condolences go to Nazair Dialgami sahib and other members of his family over the passing of his mother. May the Almighty grant them the patience and strength needed to bear the pain of this irreparable loss and may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

Besides Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the prominent party leaders sent condolence messages to Nazir Ahmad .