Ashok Koul addresses Booth Jan Samvad at Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Dec 7 : J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and BJP General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Sharma addressed the Booth Jan Samvad at Kishtwar.

According to a press release, Ashok Koul, in his address, said that the BJP is reaching at the booth level in every assembly segment in a district with a motive of highlighting the splendid works of the Narendra Modi led government during the last about 10 years. “In these years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took many historic and bold decisions with an objective of bringing revolution in the field of infrastructure development, welfare of masses and taking the country to new heights in all spheres,”he said.