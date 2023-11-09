Ready to thwart infiltration attempts, says DG BSF

Srinagar, Nov 09: DGP, BSF Nitin Agrawal on Thursday attended the passing out parade and attestation ceremony of 599 jawans of BSF at subsidiary training centre of the force at Humhama in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, a BSF spokesman said that DG BSF appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skills and coordination which was the high point of the parade. He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm, he added.

DG BSF also congratulated, Inspector General, Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir and the instructional teams for successful efforts in achieving the objectives of molding the Recruits, as trained Seema Prahari, giving them self-confidence & turning them into disciplined Jawans.

He wished the recruits a bright future in their life and professional service ahead, said the spokesperson.

DGP also awarded medals to the recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor & outdoor training activities.

The parade was commanded by Const P. Narendra (Batch No. 116- ‘D’ Coy). Five trainees from the each batch were adjudged best in different competitions and were presented with trophies.

The DGP also presented trophy to Parade Commander & Best In Drill – Const P. Narendra (Batch No. 116- ‘D’ Coy) and also awarded others BSF constables for securing positions in different categories.

Senior Officers from Army, Airforce, CRPF, SSB, JKP, BSF, Print & Electronic media houses & personnel of Border Security Force along with their families, family members of the trainees and school children also attended the parade.

“Over the course of 44 weeks of training, the Recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill and border management. Apart from this, due to the hard work of the trainers of the STC BSF, Kashmir their physical efficiency also increased many folds, as a result of which they are prepared physically, mentally and professionally to serve the nation during peace & as well as in war. Besides above, the recruits were imparted training in Field Engineering, Field Craft, Tactics, Anti- Terrorism, Counter-Insurgency Operations, Law & Order and Human Rights etc,” said the spokesman, in a written statement.

“After the passing out parade, Brass Band show, South Indian ancient martial arts (kalaripayattu) and the BSF song by the recruits won the hearts of the spectators which electrified the atmosphere,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, DGP BSF while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the function said that security forces are geared up to thwart any infiltration attempts on the border.

Regarding the firing incidents on Jammu border, he said, “We are are trying to figure out what triggered firing incidents on the border. Our jawans gave befitting reply to the firing of Pakistani forces.”