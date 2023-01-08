2 changes made in J&K Ranji trophy squad

The J&K Ranji Trophy team has performed miserably in the prestigious tournament this season. They have suffered big defeats in the three matches but were able to win one thanks to a magical spell by Abid Mushtaq against Vidarbha. Overall the performance of the side in the absence of Parvez Rasool, and Abdul Samad has been below par and has forced JKCA to take knee-jerk reactions.

Initially, after suffering two back-to-back defeats in the first two matches, selectors dropped non-performing captain Shubham Pundir from the team and appointed senior batter Shubham Khajuria as skipper.