Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup

Doha (Qatar): After a 3-3 thriller across 120 minutes, Argentina bested France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup, after 36 years.

Argentina took a 2-0 lead via Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was Kylian Mbappe, who got France back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half. Messi would find the net once again in extra time but France hit back via another goal from Mbappe from the spot.

The Lusail Stadium hosted what will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, World Cup finals of all time. Argentina was cruising for much of the match until Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty and scored a sensational equaliser to force the game into extra time.

That led to more insane football as chances flew around at both ends. Messi scored late in the second half of extra time to seemingly win it for Argentina, only for them to concede a penalty mere seconds later.