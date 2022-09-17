Between Pandya and Pandav | Team India star makes a fortune, abandoned Kashmir cricketer struggles to make a living

He has even done jobs like wood cutting and acted as a private security guard while working hard and making a mark in cricket both locally as well as nationally.

When he was 24, his pick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh was widely celebrated not only in his native village but by and large in Kashmir as well.

“Like any other player, despite tremendous hardships at home, I started my cricket story from the local level. I played with a tennis ball wearing slippers at my village ground,” Manzoor said.

Gradually, as young Manzoor’s skills got noticed, he was introduced by local teams to play alongside them.