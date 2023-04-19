Bilquis Mir appointed as official for Asian Championship to be held in Uzbekistan

“I am writing you this in regard to the above-mentioned subject. Bilquis Mir, an international athlete, coach, and technical official of the Kayaking and Canoeing Federation, India, and an icon recognized internationally has been selected and nominated to be the technical official for the upcoming Asian Championship to be held in Uzbekistan from April 22 to April 31, 2023,” letter from Kayaking and Canoeing Federation to Secretary Sports J&K Sarmad Hafeez reads.

“Previously, she was nominated several times but was not released by her employer, the J&K Sports Council, for reasons best known to them. It is a matter of great importance in terms of the country’s representation at important sports events,” the letter further reads.