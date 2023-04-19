Bilquis Mir appointed as official for Asian Championship to be held in Uzbekistan

Srinagar, Apr 19: Bilquis Mir, a well-known J&K watersports coach, has been selected as the Technical Official for the Asian Championship, which will be hosted in Uzbekistan.
The Asian Championship is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan from April 22 to 31 and Bilquis Mir would be nominated Technical official during the event representing Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Federation.
“I am writing you this in regard to the above-mentioned subject. Bilquis Mir, an international athlete, coach, and technical official of the Kayaking and Canoeing Federation, India, and an icon recognized internationally has been selected and nominated to be the technical official for the upcoming Asian Championship to be held in Uzbekistan from April 22 to April 31, 2023,” letter from Kayaking and Canoeing Federation to Secretary Sports J&K Sarmad Hafeez reads.
“Previously, she was nominated several times but was not released by her employer, the J&K Sports Council, for reasons best known to them. It is a matter of great importance in terms of the country’s representation at important sports events,” the letter further reads.
Bilquis a known figure in the sports arena of J&K after being active as a player for more than a decade ventured into coaching and officiating. She has previously represented India in Asian Games as an official as well in Olympic Qualifiers. Apart from that she has been active in the National arena and has held coaching assignments at the National level regularly.
“This is very important for J&K and in India’s interest to send internationally qualified officials for international competitions, as it enhances our image at international forums and is a step for our technical officials to be nominated for the World Championship and Olympics. It gives excellent updated technical and officiating exposure, which is good for India and J&K,” the letter further reads.