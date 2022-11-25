FIFA World Cup | Senegal open account with thumping 3-1 win over hosts Qatar

Al Thumama (Qatar), Nov 25: Senegal registered a convincing 3-1 win over hosts Qatar in a Group A clash in the FIFA World Cup at the Thumama Stadium on Friday to keep their Round of 16 qualification hopes alive.

Boulaye Dia, who was booked by the Spanish referee for a foul, got his name on the scorer’s list with a goal four minutes away from the first-half whistle. FamaraDiedhiou added a second one three minutes after resuming the play.