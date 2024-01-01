Cricket, frequently viewed as a game that demands specialized capability and artfulness, has seen the ascent of players who opposed customary standards and conquered specialized weaknesses to become greats of the game. Even though focusing on the right steps is still important, the stories of these successful cricketers show that having talent, confidence, and a fresh approach can help you overcome challenges and succeed. Cricket requires the ability to become technically good otherwise you won’t get selected at the domestic level. Some players were not that technically smooth to watch but their ability and dedication inside the field made them great cricketers. In this article, we will take a look at five great cricketers who were technically poor but still left a huge impact on the game of cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

One of the greatest captains and wicket-keepers of all time MS Dhoni, burst onto the scene with a way of batting that was unconventional and a weakness in his wicket-keeping technique. His unconventional approach, distinguished by an intriguing hold and straightforward approach, did not sync with conventional standards.

Dhoni drove India to various triumphs during his brilliant ascent to fame, including triumphs at the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. His captaincy, ability to finish, and the ability to resist the urge to panic under pressure made him probably one of the best leaders in cricket history. He has also scored over 17000 runs in international cricket and registered the highest dismissals in the world as a wicket-keeper.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the bowling legend from Sri Lanka, reclassified quick bowling with his particular round-arm activity. His low-arm discharge, offbeat by conventional guidelines, made him a strong power in limited overs cricket, particularly in the shorter version.

Malinga’s capacity to bowl deadly yorkers, more slow balls, and bouncers with exactness made him a restricted overs overs-trained professional. His strange activity didn’t hinder him from becoming one of the best bowlers in T20 and ODI cricket. He has 556 international wickets which is third highest for Sri Lanka.

Matthew Hayden

Australian legendary batter Matthew Hayden was one of those players who had a strange position and forceful methodology at the top of the order and was at first met with doubt. Experts questioned the adequacy of his strategy, particularly against quality speed bowling.

Hayden, notwithstanding, transformed his unconventional style into a strength. His dominance at the top of the order, especially in Test cricket, where he scored more than 8,600 runs, demonstrated that unconventional strategies can produce remarkable outcomes. Despite his unconventional batting style, he went on to score more than 15000 runs in just 272 international games. Hayden is the second player who didn’t play 300 games but has 15000 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah

One of the greatest Indian fast bowlers is playing in the current Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as one of the best seamers throughout the years after his entry in 2018. His unorthodox bowling action was criticized in his initial days and now that has become a remarkable bowling style. Jasprit Bumrah’s irregular bowling activity, described by a single arm and an eccentric run-up, opposes the customary standards of quick bowling. At first, addressed for its maintainability, Bumrah’s activity has been demonstrated to be an intense weapon, permitting him to create pace, crease development, and with lethal exactness. He is a linchpin in all formats because of his distinctive style, which has contributed significantly to India’s bowling success. In just six years of his international career, he has picked up over 350 international wickets.

Steven Smith

One of the biggest Australian Test players Steven Smith’s unconventional methods caused a stir right away. His extraordinary batting position and specific developments appeared to deviate significantly from the instructional book style. Regardless, Smith’s unfathomable mastery and an insatiable long for runs moved him to cricketing legend, especially in Test cricket.

Smith’s unorthodox playing style did not hinder his success; all things considered, it turned into a sign of his bat. He demonstrates that cricketing significance can emerge from unconventional roots by excelling at adapting to various arrangements. He is the current leading scorer of Australia in Test Cricket with 9472 runs.