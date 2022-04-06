ICC Rankings: Babar Azam retains top spot, Imam-ul-Haq rises to No. 3

In the bowling charts, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins still tops the list followed by the India duo of Ravichandran Ashwin in the second spot and Jasprit Bumrah in the third. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, who is unavailable for their home Test series against Bangladesh, slipped one spot and now stands at No.4, along with Shaheen Afridi who made a one-spot jump.



South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj, after his heroics in the first Test against Bangladesh, has moved up two spots to No.28, after registering figures of 7/32 in the second innings. Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan also gained four spots to join England's Chris Woakes at No.31 after figures of 3/94 and 3/85 in the Durban Test.



The all-rounders' chart remained unchanged with no significant gains. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja maintains his top spot, followed by Ashwin at No.2 and West Indies' Jason Holder at No.3.



In the ODI rankings, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam further consolidated his No.1 ODI batter status. Babar smashed back-to-back centuries against Australia and made 276 runs during the three-match series at an average of 138.



Pakistani left-hander batter Imam-ul-Haq is the biggest mover in the ODI rankings. His top form against Australia in the recently concluded ODI series has helped him move up seven spots to No.3. Imam remained the highest run-getter of the series, scoring 298 runs in three matches at a stellar average of 149.

