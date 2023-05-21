IPL 2023 | J&K cricketer Vivrant Sharma breaks 15-yr old IPL record

Srinagar: Showing glimpses of his talent, J&K all-rounder Vivrant Sharma on Sunday shattered the 15-year-old Indian Premier League record for an Indian batter on debut.

Vivrant Sharma who made his IPL debut on May 7 against Rajasthan Royals, batted first time in the league on Sunday against Mumbai Indians for Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. The talented left-hander from Jammu, opened batting for Hyderabad alongwith Mayank Agarwal, thus making his batting debut.

Vivrant impressing everyone with his strokeplay went on to smash highest ever score by an Indian in his debut innings in the Indian Premier League.

Vivrant scored 69 runs from 47 balls before getting out.