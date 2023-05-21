IPL 2023 | J&K cricketer Vivrant Sharma breaks 15-yr old IPL record

Srinagar: Showing glimpses of his talent, J&K all-rounder Vivrant Sharma on Sunday shattered the 15-year-old Indian Premier League record for an Indian batter on debut.
Vivrant Sharma who made his IPL debut on May 7 against Rajasthan Royals, batted first time in the league on Sunday against Mumbai Indians for Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. The talented left-hander from Jammu, opened batting for Hyderabad alongwith Mayank Agarwal, thus making his batting debut.
Vivrant impressing everyone with his strokeplay went on to smash highest ever score by an Indian in his debut innings in the Indian Premier League.
Vivrant scored 69 runs from 47 balls before getting out.
Vibrant’s 69-run knock is the highest score by an Indian on debut in IPL breaking the record of Rajasthan Royals’ Swapnil Asnodkar who had scored 60 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.
Gautam Gambhir (58* for DC vs RR, 2008), Devdutt Padikkal (56 for RCB vs SRH, 2020) and Ambati Rayudu (55 for MI vs RR, 2010) complete the top five.
“I’m happy to have done it in my first game as a batter. I did make my debut a few games ago but didn’t get to bat. Satisfied because I had put in a lot of hours in the nets,” Vivrant said after the innings.
“Felt really good. I had been working hard in the nets, feels awesome that it paid off. I got a chance at the top of the order and glad that I played well. It was fun facing off against Madhwal. Good score, if we get early breakthroughs, it’ll be helpful,” Vivrant said.
Meanwhile later during the second innings of the match, Vivrant Sharma was seen walking out of the ground.
Vivrant came on for a bowl in the 9th over of the Mumbai innings and conceded 19 runs as Cameroon Green and Rohit Sharma went after the spinner.
After the over, Vivrant looked in discomfort and hobbled off the field to receive medical attention.
Sunrisers had scored 200 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Mumbai chased down the target in 18 overs for the loss of two wickets to register an eight-wicket win.
Meanwhile former India Cricketer and J&K mentor Irfan Pathan and noted commentator Harsha Bhogle hailed Vivrant.
“Well done Vivrant Sharma on your maiden ipl fifty. One more young gun making it count from J&k,” Irfan Pathan Tweeted.
“Might be late in the season but Vivrant Sharma is announcing himself in some style here,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted.
Umran Malik also played in the match and was expensive while Abdul Samad was dropped.