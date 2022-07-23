Ist ODI India-West Indies | Dhawan, Gill guide India to 3-run win

While Dhawan missed the century by just three runs, Gill, returning to the playing XI in ODIs for the first time since December 2020, played with a point to prove, scoring a magnificent 64 off just 53 balls.

The 22-year-old Gill showed tremendous class as he smashed the West Indies pacers for boundaries inside the powerplay, racing to 41 off 28 balls in the first 10 overs and bringing up his maiden ODI half-century soon off just 36 balls.