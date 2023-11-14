T20I Records: Fastest players to score 1000 runs in T20Is

The T20 format has been a format dominated by the batters since its inception. There have been many players who have started brilliantly with their batting careers. Many players have gone on to achieve great heights in the format. There are players from associate nations also who have gone on to make records, while these players go on to make these records you can check out the best betting offers in India. Gustav McKeon from France was one of these players who became the first cricketer to score two consecutive centuries in T20Is. In this article, we will take a look at the fastest players to score 1000 runs in T20Is.

Fastest players to 1000 runs in T20Is

Player Match Date Debut Time Match Innings Dawid Malan (England) 20th March, 2021 25th June, 2017 3 years 268 days 24 24 Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic) 24th July, 2022 18th October, 2019 2 years 279 days 24 24 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 4th November, 2018 7th September, 2016 2 years 58 days 26 26 Devon Conway (New Zealand) 22nd October, 2022 27th November, 2020 1 year 329 days 29 26 Muhammad Waseem (United Arab Emirates) 20th August, 2023 5th October, 2021 1 year 319 days 26 26 Virat Kohli (India) 2nd October, 2015 12th June, 2010 5 years 112 days 29 27 Aaron Finch (Australia) 17th February, 2017 12th January, 2011 6 years 36 days 29 29 KL Rahul (India) 6th December, 2019 18th June, 2016 3 years 171 days 32 29 Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) 20th July, 2021 24th April, 2015 6 years 87 days 39 31 Suryakumar Yadav (India) 2nd October, 2022 14th March, 2021 1 year 202 days 33 31

Dawid Malan (England)

Dawid Malan burst onto the scene right from his T20I debut against South Africa. Batting at number three, Malan scored 78 runs in just 44 balls hitting 12 fours and two sixes. In his first 24 matches, Malan scored 10 half-centuries and a ton. The English batter showed unreal consistency on his way to biome the fastest cricketer to score 1000 runs. He became the fastest man to score 1000 runs in T20I cricket on the 20th of March, 2021 against India in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Malan in that match scored 68 runs in 46 balls hitting nine fours and two sixes. Malan’s knock came in a losing cause though as England went on to lose the match by 36 runs.

Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic)

Sabawoon Davizi is tied with Malan to become the fastest cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20Is. Davizi just like Malan started his T20I career with a bang. In his debut match, he scored 91 runs in 65 balls hitting eight fours and three sixes. He reached 1000 runs in a match against France. Just like Malan, Davizi went on to lose the match after scoring 11 runs in 16 balls.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Babar Azam is the second-quickest to reach 1000 runs in T20I cricket. Babar scored 1000 runs in T20I cricket in 26 innings. The Pakistani skipper is the fastest to score 2000, 2500 and 3000 runs in T20I cricket. The Pakistani opening batter reached 1000 runs in 2018 against New Zealand when he scored 79 runs in 58 balls hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Devon Conway is tied with Babar and reached 1000 runs in T20I cricket in 26 innings. The Kiwi opener reached the 1000-run feat in a match against their Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia. In the match, Conway played an unbeaten knock of 92 runs in 58 balls hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Muhammad Waseem (UAE)

Muhammad Waseem too is tied with Babar and Conway to reach 1000 runs in 26 innings. The UAE skipper reached the milestone earlier this year in August. The match in which he reached the milestone wasn’t too memorable for him as he was dismissed after scoring just eight runs.