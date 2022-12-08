U-16 Vijay Merchant Tourney | J&K beat Mizoram by a big margin

Srinagar: Mizoram was defeated by J&K by an innings and 271 runs in today’s Vijay Merchant Trophy game at Sector-1 Ground in Bhillai.
Earlier, Mizoram managed to score 199 runs in the second inning but was still defeated horribly by an innings and 271 runs after giving up a big lead of 470 runs to J&K in the first innings. Tetea and Ruatsanga each added 27 runs, Manese and Peka added 38 and 37 runs, respectively, to the total.
For J&K, Left-arm spinner Jeveesh Sharma was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets while Varun Singh Charak bagged two wickets. Mudasir Abdullah, skipper Shaurya Manhas and Salman Ahmed Bakshi claimed one wicket each.
Earlier, on Day 1, Dhruv Sharma had slammed a double century, while opening batsman Arihant had scored a magnificent century in J&K’s huge total of 576/5 in the first innings.
Dhruv scored huge unbeaten 236 runs off 224 balls, while Arihant scored 145 runs off 138 balls.
Haadi Ibrahim (55) and Varun Singh Charak (48) were the other two major contributors. For Mizoram, Tetea bagged two wickets, while Mala and Rahul claimed one wicket each.
In reply to J&K’s huge total of 576 runs, Mizoram bundled out for a paltry total of 106 runs in the first innings with wicketkeeper Valpui top scoring with 59 runs.
For J&K, Varun Singh Charak took three wickets while Bilal Mohi Din, Mudasir Abdullah and Jeevesh Gupta bagged two wickets each and Haadi Ibrahim claimed one wicket.