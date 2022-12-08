U-16 Vijay Merchant Tourney | J&K beat Mizoram by a big margin

Srinagar: Mizoram was defeated by J&K by an innings and 271 runs in today’s Vijay Merchant Trophy game at Sector-1 Ground in Bhillai.

Earlier, Mizoram managed to score 199 runs in the second inning but was still defeated horribly by an innings and 271 runs after giving up a big lead of 470 runs to J&K in the first innings. Tetea and Ruatsanga each added 27 runs, Manese and Peka added 38 and 37 runs, respectively, to the total.

For J&K, Left-arm spinner Jeveesh Sharma was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets while Varun Singh Charak bagged two wickets. Mudasir Abdullah, skipper Shaurya Manhas and Salman Ahmed Bakshi claimed one wicket each.