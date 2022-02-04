3 PDD employees injured in mishap at Rawalpora

Srinagar, Feb 4: Three employees of Power Development Department (PDD) were injured at Rawalpora on Friday when they were ratifying a technical snag at a local receiving station.
Officials said the trio was rushed to SMHS Hospital. Medicos treating them said they are stable.
PDD Executive Engineer (Transmission) Srinagar Farooq Ahmad said that, “the trio didn’t receive direct electric shock but were injured by flashover.”
“The trio had finished work and were charging the feeder. During the charging, one of the cables broke down producing a flashover. This flashover caused the injuries to the trio,” he said.
He added that the staffers present at the station rushed them to a local private hospital where from they were referred to SMHS Hospital.
“I am at the hospital right now to enquire about their health. They are stable and have received five to ten percent burn injuries,” he said.
He identified the injured as Nazir Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad Wani and Ghulam Muhammad.
He added that the department is extending every possible support to injured people for their best medical treatment.
PDD Chief Engineer Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Dar told Greater Kashmir that “preliminary reports suggest that there was violation of Standard Operating Procedure.”
“I visited the trio in hospital and they are stable. I have ordered an inquiry into the incident. The responsibility will be fixed for any negligence found,” the PDD chief said.
Medicos treating the trio said that all the three persons have received burn injuries in hand and feet. “They are fully conscious, stable and are undergoing treatment,” they said.